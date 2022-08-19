Police search for missing Toronto Man Francis Ofori-Amanfo

Francis Ofori-Amanfo

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Francis Ofori-Amanfo, 29, was last seen on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the Weston Road and Highway 401 area.

He is described as 5’6″, 200 lbs., with black hair, a beard, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, brown shorts, and black sandals.

Police are concerned for his safety.

