Police search for missing Toronto Woman April Borgiani

This article was last updated on August 19, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

April Borgiani, 25, was last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the Dundas Street West and Keele Street area.

She is described as 5’5”, slim build, with light brown wavy hair, blue eyes, and unknown clothing description. She has multiple tattoos, including a woman holding a wine glass on her right shoulder and a rose on her right collarbone.

Police are concerned for her safety.