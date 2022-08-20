Police search for missing Toronto Man Jeremy Jeremiah

This article was last updated on August 20, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jeremy Jeremiah, 38, was last seen on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.

He is described as 5’10”, with a skinny build, medium complexion, shaved head, and glasses. He was wearing a purple button down shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.