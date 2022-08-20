Police search for missing Toronto Man Jeremy Jeremiah

August 20, 2022 Len Humes Crime 0
Jeremy Jeremiah

This article was last updated on August 20, 2022

Canada: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jeremy Jeremiah, 38, was last seen on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.

He is described as 5’10”, with a skinny build, medium complexion, shaved head, and glasses. He was wearing a purple button down shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Share with friends
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*