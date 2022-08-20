Police search for missing Toronto Woman Marion Bourgeois

This article was last updated on August 20, 2022
The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Marion Bourgeois, 36, was last seen on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 6 p.m., in the Jane Street and St Clair Avenue West area.
She is described as 5’6″, with a thin-medium build, and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey leggings, and black running shoes.
Police are concerned for her safety.
