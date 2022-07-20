Police search for missing Toronto Woman Diamond Desroches

This article was last updated on July 20, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Diamond Desroches, 32, was last seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the Queen Street East and Jarvis Street area.

She is descrived as 5’9″, 128lbs, with brown hair that is dyed pink. No clothing description provided.

Police are concerned for her safety.