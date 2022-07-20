This article was last updated on July 20, 2022

Jessica Alves in Baku

I know some of my readers don’t like it when I publish about Jessica (previously Rodrigo) Alves, but I can’t get enough of her or his antics. And men will do everything to transform into ladies, and it’s astounding what they’ll do! Alves is photographed here in Baku, Azerbaijan, a place I had never heard of before.

Until recently, it was part of Russia, but now it is a Muslim country. It’s been reported that Jessica underwent body contouring liposuction and an endoscopy mid-facelift when she was there. With almost 90 operations, Alves is having a hard time finding physicians who will perform such severe surgery. We would want to give up on getting a womb transplant for the first transgender woman to have a child.

