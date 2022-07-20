Twitter court battle starts against Elon Musk

This article was last updated on July 20, 2022

Twitter has asked the court to move quickly on Elon Musk’s case.

A first victory for Twitter in the case against Elon Musk substantive treatment will begin in October. It was Musk’s preference that the lawsuit begin in February of next year, although the platform preferred that the process get underway right now. September saw the company’s first deployment.

Twitter has a vested interest in minimising the amount of time that the case is unsettled. This was also brought up by the judge. Uncertainty surrounding the transaction only grows as long as it stays unanswered.

It will take months for Musk’s team to gather data on the number of bogus Twitter accounts. Experts are also welcome to provide input to the group.

There will be a five-day trial scheduled for October in Delaware state court, the state where Twitter is registered as a corporation. In the end, it comes down to the number of bogus accounts on the network.

More than five percent of daily active users are not bots, according to business documentation, which highlights that this is an estimate.

Instead of relying on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk estimates that 20% of the accounts on Twitter are fraudulent. There is no evidence to support this claim. In order to purchase the platform, he had to deal with fake accounts, which was one of the key reasons he cleaned them up.

Tesla’s wealthy CEO made an offer to the corporation on Twitter in April, and the two sides came to an agreement the following month. The Twitter board at first resisted the idea, but eventually relented and agreed to it.

Because of the bogus accounts, Musk initially expressed suspicions in May. It was stated at the beginning of the month that he would be discontinuing it. There is a potential that he does not have in principle, after all. The social media business has decided to take legal action in order to ensure that he adheres to the terms of the agreement.

We’ll have to wait and watch how that litigation plays out. There are a number of conceivable outcomes.

