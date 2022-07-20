Vivianne Miedema tests negative and is back on the field

This article was last updated on July 20, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Vivianne Miedema is back for European Championships.

Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema has rejoined the national team. It’s been almost a week since the striker tested positive for corona, but the results are now negative.

After Lieke Martens was forced to withdraw due to a foot injury yesterday, the return of the Orange’s all-time leading scorer is good news for national coach Mark Parsons. The Orange goalie, Sari van Veenendaal, had to leave the game before because of a shoulder injury.

At this European Championship, Miedema was not the only Orange player to fail a drug test. The injury kept Jackie Groeden out of the second group match, which was against Portugal. She returned to the team last Friday and featured in their 4-1 victory against Switzerland.

The virus has spread to a number of different groups. Sarina Wiegman, England’s head coach, tested positive for the drug last week. As of yet, it is unclear if she will sit out tonight’s play against Spain because she was absent from the team’s last group encounter.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.