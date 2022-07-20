Jafar Panahi jailed in Iran

This article was last updated on July 20, 2022

The Iranian director, Jafar Panahi, has been imprisoned.

A jail sentence of six years is expected for Iranian director Jafar Panahi. That sentence was handed down in 2010, and he was never permitted to leave Iran again. Attempting to attend the trial of fellow filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, he was detained last week. He was charged with treason.

For his film Taxi, Panahi received the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2015. To get it to Berlin, he had it smuggled from Iran. His niece was awarded the prestigious Golden Bear award. The Sakharov Prize, one of Europe’s most prestigious human rights honours, was given to Panahi in 2012.

The filmmaker is 62 years old and was convicted of “propaganda against the Islamic Republic.” After being found guilty in 2010, Rasoulof was sentenced to one year in jail, but his punishment was commuted in 2011. The six years prior to Panahi’s arrival were unaffected.

