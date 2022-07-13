Elon Musk gets sued by Twitter

This article was last updated on July 13, 2022

Twitter is suing Elon Musk for obstructing a takeover agreement.

Elon Musk is being sued by Twitter in court. The social media company wants to use the legal system to ensure that the founder of Tesla continues to abide by the $44 billion takeover agreement (44 billion euros).

The action taken by Twitter was expected. Prior to the weekend, it was revealed that Musk would forego the purchase of the messaging service, which he had agreed to buy from the company for $54.20 per share.

At the time, Twitter didn’t agree with that. On Friday, lawyers for the company said they thought Musk’s decision was illegal and against the Constitution.

According to a statement from Twitter’s legal team, Musk reportedly believes he is free to change his mind after making a public display of getting Twitter to bite and then signing the agreement.

Musk has alleged that Twitter has broken its contractual duties on numerous occasions. According to the billionaire, Twitter has distorted user data and there are far more spam bots than the firm admits. However, Twitter contends that Musk has shown no support for these accusations.

