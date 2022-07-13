This article was last updated on July 13, 2022

Johnny Depp on cloud 9

Since he won his libel case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been revelling in unwarranted fan adoration. Before the graphic facts were made public and tarnished his good reputation, it’s likely that his pleased attorneys recommended he immediately settle the lawsuit brought against him by a cast member of the movie City of Lies.

The truth is that Johnny was annoying while the movie was being filmed. He was recklessly intoxicated and high on drugs, and he treated his coworkers poorly by holding them waiting for hours or by not showing up at all. His ego overcame him, and he attacked a crew member who had offended him. Everyone had to endure the terrible shoot because it was too late to replace Depp, and they all vowed never to work with him again. The staff member was forced by the producers to sign a pledge promising not to file any complaints against their star. When he objected, they fired him! So it made sense for him to file a lawsuit, and he is now enjoying the big settlement he definitely deserved.

Photo: City of Lies

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.