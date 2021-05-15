Alice Cooper Knows One Side Of Johnny Depp

Alice Cooper MEANS well, but he should think twice about defending his pal Johnny Depp against abuse allegations by Johnny’s ex Amber Heard. Johnny sued The Sun newspaper for calling him a “wife beater” and he lost the case – the UK judge ruled the claim was substantially true. Alice insists that Johnny is “one of the sweetest people I ever met in my life and I’m not buying those other stories.” What Alice forgets is that guys often treat their male buddies QUITE differently than they treat the women in their lives. The abuse allegations didn’t help Depp’s acting career, but he can always play guitar with Alice and The Hollywood Vampires…

