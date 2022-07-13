This article was last updated on July 13, 2022

Tadej Pogacar is seeking an explanation for his breakdown

During the challenging eleventh stage of the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar searches for the cause of his crash. During the nearly three-minute final climb, Jonas Vingegaard was able to beat the Slovenian, who seemed impossible to catch.

“I was still in a good mood at the beginning of the stage.” The Jumbo-Visma riders who attacked me on the Galibier were really powerful. However, I was always able to keep up in the beginning. “Pogacar considered the events leading up to his death.

However, Pogacar was unable to respond to Jumbo-attacks by Visma since he was located 5 kilometres below the summit of the last hill, the Col du Granon. The two-time Tour winner was overtaken by Vingegaard, who also won the stage and took home the yellow leader’s jersey.

The UAE Team Emirates rider admitted, “I felt horrible all of a sudden.” “I’m not sure what it was, whether it was the efforts made or, for instance, because I didn’t eat enough. “No, it was not my day.”

There was a landslide in the general category, which was partially attributed to Pogacar’s decline. Orange jersey Pogacar, who is combative despite the terrible loss and the big deficit, trails Vingegaard by 2.22 minutes.

“Now I must launch an assault.” I will keep on battling. I will make an effort to make up for the three minutes I missed. It may be a fun duel “He turned his head to the side.

When the twelfth stage concludes at Alpe d’Huez on Thursday, Pogacar may already be in a position to retaliate. The Alpine stage can again result in a tight competition between the favourites because it contains no less than three climbs in the hors category.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.