Wason Brazoban Badir One More Minute lyrics

This article was last updated on July 13, 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One More Minute

One more minute and you will already be gone

The water in the clock went so quickly

In between so many goodbyes and so much love

Without realizing it, our time flew

And I hope that it will return with the same speed

When you have already gone,

When you have already gone

So that I don’t feel as if the pain is killing me

When you are not with me,

When you are not with me.

Because not just you will leave

When you say goodbye

You will take with you a piece of my soul and a piece of my life

Within your life

Without counting the dreams and wishful thinking

That nest inside your smile

I am going to miss you

My love I am going to miss you.

And I hope that it will return with the same speed

When you have already gone,

When you have already gone

So that I don’t feel as if the pain is killing me

When you are not with me,

When you are not with me.

Because not just you will leave

When you say goodbye

You will take with you a piece of my soul and a piece of my life

Within your life

Without counting the dreams and wishful thinking

That nest inside your smile

I am going to miss you

My love I am going to miss you

One more minute and you will already be gone

One more minute

One more minute

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.