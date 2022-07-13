Wason Brazoban Badir One More Minute lyrics

This article was last updated on July 13, 2022
One More Minute
One more minute and you will already be gone
The water in the clock went so quickly
In between so many goodbyes and so much love
Without realizing it, our time flew
And I hope that it will return with the same speed
When you have already gone,
When you have already gone
So that I don’t feel as if the pain is killing me
When you are not with me,
When you are not with me.
Because not just you will leave
When you say goodbye
You will take with you a piece of my soul and a piece of my life
Within your life
Without counting the dreams and wishful thinking
That nest inside your smile
I am going to miss you
My love I am going to miss you.
And I hope that it will return with the same speed
When you have already gone,
When you have already gone
So that I don’t feel as if the pain is killing me
When you are not with me,
When you are not with me.
Because not just you will leave
When you say goodbye
You will take with you a piece of my soul and a piece of my life
Within your life
Without counting the dreams and wishful thinking
That nest inside your smile
I am going to miss you
My love I am going to miss you
One more minute and you will already be gone
One more minute
One more minute
