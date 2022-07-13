Police search for Madison Moody

This article was last updated on July 13, 2022

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of her breach of Statutory Release.

Madison Moody, 27, is described as 5’5”, 140 lbs., with short brown hair and brown eyes. She has various tattoos on her body including her neck and below her right eyebrow.

She is currently serving a four-year, two-month and 12-day sentence for:

* two counts of Possession of a Schedule Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

* Assault with Intention to Use Force

* Identity Fraud

She is known to frequent the Brantford, Kitchener – Waterloo and Toronto areas.