Police arrest Luz Adriana Gonzalez Valbuena for Human Trafficking

This article was last updated on July 13, 2022

In April 2022, the Toronto Police Service Human Trafficking Enforcement Team began an investigation into a Human Trafficking occurrence.

It is alleged that:

* a woman recruited Mexican nationals with the promise of attending Canada for work and housing

* upon their arrival to Canada, she confiscated and withheld the victims’ travel documents and lodged them within several homes in the City of Toronto

* she exploited the victims’ immigration status in Canada

* she facilitated the victims’ employment and significantly garnished their wages

* she assaulted and threatened one of the victims

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, police executed two Criminal Code search warrants in the York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue

Luz Adriana Gonzalez Valbuena, 40, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

* three counts of Trafficking in Persons

* three counts of Material Benefit

* three counts of Withhold Documents

* Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

* Threaten Death

* Assault

She appeared in court at College Park Courts on Thursday, July 7, 2022.