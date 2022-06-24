Andrew Pothiers Grant arrested for Human Trafficking

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 24, 2022

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the Human Trafficking Enforcement Team and the C.A.R.E. (Children At Risk of Exploitation) team commenced an investigation into human trafficking.

It is alleged that:

* a teenaged girl from Ontario was groomed over social media and then flown to British Columbia

* throughout a combination of deception, coercion, and physical violence, the teenage girl was sex trafficked in British Columbia, and then in Ontario, periodically between August 2021 and April 2022

* All of the money earned throughout the trafficking period was turned over to the accused

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Police arrested a man relation to this investigation in the Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive area.

It is alleged that:

* a loaded firearm, a quantity of drugs and cash were seized during the arrest

Andrew “Hot Boy Ryda” Pothiers-Grant, 21, of Toronto was charged with:

1. Trafficking in persons under 18 by recruiting

2. Recruit person under 18 to provide sexual services for consideration

3. Assault by choking

4. Assault

5. two counts of Trafficking in persons under 18 by exercising control

6. two counts of Procuring/exercising control over persons under 18

7. two counts of Financial/material benefit/trafficking persons under 18

8. Material benefit from sexual services provided by persons under 18 years

9. Advertising another person’s sexual services

10. two counts of Making child pornography

11. two counts of Transmit child pornography

12. two counts of Unlawfully possess child pornography

13. Advertising another person’s sexual services

14. Harassment by combination of prohibited conduct

15. Possess loaded firearm

16. Store firearm carelessly

17. Possess prohibited firearm knowing it is restricted

18. Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

19. Possession of prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license

20. Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

21. Weapons dangerous

22. Carry concealed weapon

23. Possession prohibited device knowing it is prohibited

24. Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

25. Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

26. Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (oxycodone)

27. Possession of proceeds obtained by crime not exceeding $5000

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in room 114.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. An image of the accused has been released.