Roe v Wade overturned by U.S Supreme court 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 24, 2022

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, women’s health in the United States is now in jeopardy and religious conservatives have won a major win in their battle for religious liberty.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling on Friday, upheld a Mississippi law banning most abortions after the 15th week, thereby overturning the 1973 precedent set by Roe v Wade.

Despite his best efforts, Chief Justice John Roberts could not dissuade any of the court’s solidly conservative majority from siding with the court’s liberal-leaning judges.

More to come