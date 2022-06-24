You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 24, 2022

Ezra Miller blew it all when he starred in We Need to Talk About Kevin as a teenager, followed by The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Fantastic Beasts, and now his own DC feature The Flash. A lack of thanks is what most actors dream of. Warner Bros can’t trust Miller to promote the film in interviews, even if he shows up, even though The Flash is set for release in June of next year.

For the past two weeks, the studio has been hunting for him, but he has eluded them and is currently at large. It has been reported that non-binary Miller has been accused of “grooming” non-binary kids online and then fleeing with them. He has a 26-year-old woman and her three children hiding on his illicit marijuana farm in Vermont with firearms and narcotics from her “violent” husband. If Ezra had not used too many drugs and lacked common judgment, he may have had a great career. In addition, he won’t be receiving any plural pronouns from me.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA