Football Ajax Twente Champions League preliminary rounds 2022

This article was last updated on June 24, 2022

Preliminary stages of the Champions League for Ajax Twente

Benfica of Portugal, Hajvalia of Kosovo, and Agarista CSF of Moldova are the other teams in FC Twente’s group. On August 18, FC Twente will play host to the champions of Moldova. They will meet the winner of the other game in this group three days later if Enschede wins this matchup.

Benfica has had a negative impact on the Twente ladies. This time around, Twente was beaten in the Champions League preliminary round by the Portuguese.

Frankfurt is a possibility for Ajax

Kristiansands from Sweden are Ajax’s first opponent. The Amsterdam footballers will face either Fortuna Hjrring from Denmark or Eintracht Frankfurt if they win. The most recent victory for the German club in the Champions League came in 2015.

The winners of each group advance to the Champions League‘s second qualifying round. There are 24 teams vying for 12 spots in the group stage in the second preliminary round. FC Barcelona, Chelsea, and VfL Wolfsburg, together with defending champion Olympique Lyon, have already qualified for the group stage.