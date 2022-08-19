This article was last updated on August 19, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Justin Bieber is not a threat to Balenciaga.

It’s hard to tell that it’s a sunny summer night in Los Angeles based on what Justin Bieber is wearing. His wife, Hailey, was spotted leaving Catch Steak with him last night, and she looked as stunning as ever. At first, Justin wore a brown corduroy oversized hoodie with a matching cap and hood inside the restaurant, completely covering his body. He held the front of his very long, loose pants up so he wouldn’t trip over them. Maybe he was just trying too hard to dress like Kanye West, but this dubious ensemble is from his VERY OWN Drew House autumn collection and will set you back somewhere in the neighbourhood of $600.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.