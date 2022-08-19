Demi Lovato and her English problems

This article was last updated on August 19, 2022

The picture clearly shows the solution. meant for males. Demi Lovato recently unveiled a new boyfriend, Canadian punk/rapper Jute, just after she said that we may stop using the confusing "they" and "them" plural pronouns in regard to her. She's not only started using "he" instead of "she" when referring to the person wearing the White Castle t-shirt, but she's also begun to adopt his style. Demi wore cute pop star clothes when she was with Wilmer Valderrama and her ex-boyfriend Max Ehrich, but now she's all ripped up leather and plaid (and looking rather awkward). In 2021, Demi's relationship with her ambitious ex-fiancé Max Ehrich ended in acrimony as she realised he was just interested in manipulating her to further his career. Jute seems like a decent man, but Demi may be overreacting if she tries to win him over.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

