Demi Lovato: Happy At Last!

She’s only 27, but Demi Lovato has already had a tabloid-esque lifetime of ups and downs. We’ve watched her suffer through bulimia, substance abuse, rehab several times, and many failed romantic relationships. Late last year she announced that she was “queer.” Happiness seemed just out of reach. Along came Covid-19 and it changed everything! Demi had just started dating Young and Restless actor Max Ehrich when they were thrust into quarantine together. Unlike a lot of relationships, this one flourished in isolation. They actually fell in love and Max, 29, who happens to be a WORKING actor, proposed in late July. They’ve been smooching it up on social media ever since. It’s nice to know SOMEBODY’S happy !

Above, Demi Lovato and fiance Max Ehrich leaving Nobu in Malibu

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

