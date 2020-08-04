Raksha Bandhan: Shrenu Parikh bursts into a fit of laughter after she tries to feed her brother with their masks on

Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh has recently recovered from COVID-19 and spoke about how she dealt with the disease while keeping calm in front of her family. However, she says she couldn’t help but break down in front of her Ishqbaaz girls, Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava. The actress has recently finished her home quarantine period and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a lot of laughter and fun.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
That EYE LOCK when you forget you’re wearing masks! ????????????♀
A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial) on Aug 3, 2020 at 4:56am PDT
Also Read: Shrenu Parikh talks about her experience of battling COVID-19
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply