Raksha Bandhan: Shrenu Parikh bursts into a fit of laughter after she tries to feed her brother with their masks on

Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh has recently recovered from COVID-19 and spoke about how she dealt with the disease while keeping calm in front of her family. However, she says she couldn’t help but break down in front of her Ishqbaaz girls, Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava. The actress has recently finished her home quarantine period and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a lot of laughter and fun.

She posted a video of herself feeding her brother sweets, only for the sibling’s duo to realise that they have their masks on and neither can feed each other that way. Both Shrenu and her brother are seen laughing out loud while she drops herself on the couch. She posted the video with the caption, “That EYE LOCK when you forget you’re wearing masks! ????????????‍♀”

Take a look at it.

A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial) on Aug 3, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

