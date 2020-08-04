Amitabh Bachchan hits back at a troll who accused him of taking money from Amul 

After Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital after testing negative for Coronavirus, his fans were celebrating on social media. The Indian milk brand, Amul also welcomed him through their latest ad campaign. Amitabh Bachchan thanked Amul for continuously thinking about him. The superstar also hit back at a troll who suggested that he was paid for the advertisement.
“Thank you Amul for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns … varshon se Amul ne sammanit kiya hai mujhe ek sadharan shakshiyat ko amulya banaa diya mujhe,” Bachchan wrote sharing the post by Amul. The picture sees the Amul girl clinging to Amitabh Bachchan dressed in his trademark churidar kurta and shawl. He has a mobile in his hand and flashing a thumbs up sign. The caption reads, “AB beats C”.
However, a social media user thought that it was a paid advertisement and did not mind putting down his thoughts in the comment section. Amitabh Bachchan who bares his heart out in his blog shared the screengrabs of his conversation with the social media troll and wrote, “and the ‘graciousness’ of the comment went as follows …”.
“Kam se kam muft mein toh amulya nahin banen honge… tay rakam li hogi. Saal dar saal badhi hogi (In the process of making you invaluable, they must have given you a fair amount of money, which must have grown with each passing year),” the social media user wrote.
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan schools a user who says she lost respect for him, says his respect is not going to be judged by her
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply