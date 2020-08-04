Arnold Schwarzenegger And His “Other” Son

Interesting how Arnold Schwarzenegger works out with his kids. Yesterday he had a bike ride with his son Patrick and today he rode with his son Joseph Baena. Joseph is Arnold’s lovechild with his housekeeper Mildred Baena and the cause of his split with Maria Shriver. Ironically, Joseph is the son who most resembles his father and wants to follow in his footsteps as a bodybuilder and actor, although he does have a business degree from Pepperdine Univ. Baena would love to have a relationship with Arnold’s other kids, but so far, no luck.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

