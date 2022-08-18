Alec Baldwin blaming the media

This article was last updated on August 18, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…A few weeks after the shooting of the Rust movie, Alec Baldwin said that he “didn’t pull the trigger” and that the gun accidentally went off, shocking everyone. After inspecting the firearm, the FBI concluded that he DID own it. Alec STRONGLY CONFIRMS that he is not to blame for the shooting-related deaths of director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, Alec is a producer on the movie, and HE hired the armorer, who might not be that skilled (person in charge of set weapons). Hilaria, Alec’s wife, has revealed she is expecting their ninth child. Even if Alec deserves to go to jail, lawyers are sceptical that he will. Joel and Halyna’s family will very surely sue Alec for everything, though.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.