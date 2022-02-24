Alec Baldwin Could Use A Bit Of Distraction

Alec Baldwin looked slightly frazzled, but determined, as he took his cute kids Carmen and Leonardo to CAMP – described as a “Family Experience Store” in New York. The store offers “activities and experiences” for kids and adults of all ages. We don’t have the store in Los Angeles, but we shopped the online store and made some interesting finds. You can buy Lizzo and Keanu Reeves coloring books at this store- as well as a stainless steel multi-tool the size of a credit card that serves as a flashlight, screwdriver, wrench, saw, bottle opener, knife and file – and fits in your wallet! (we bought this) Sounds like a fascinating place for everybody…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results