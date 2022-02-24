Jerry Lewis Said His Biggest Flaw Was Temptation

And so it begins…we were not at ALL surprised to learn that women in their 70’s and 80’s are now coming forward to accuse the late Jerry Lewis of sexual and other atrocities. It’s about time. He’s actually being compared to Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. As a kid, we LOVED Jerry Lewis’s movies, but as a gossip columnist we had heard plenty of not-so-nice stories about this talented but egotistical and entitled monster who was the King of Paramount Pictures in the 60’s and could do no wrong. (Did you know he left NONE of his 50 million dollar fortune to his longtime ex-wife Patti and 6 sons?) The producers of Allen v Farrow interviewed several actresses with awful stories about Lewis and they shared the info with Vanity Fair. Hopefully now that the doors have opened – MORE women will have the courage to tell their stories about the REAL Jerry Lewis.

Photo: The Nutty Professor

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results