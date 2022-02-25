Movie Review: Love Hostel Due to a weak script and executing LOVE HOSTEL is disappointing

Kunal Sharma's concept is interesting. The idea of a safe home for couples because of a regressive mindset in the society can make for a great film. Mehak Jamal and Yogi Singha's story, however, is poor and fails to do justice to this fine concept. Shanker Raman's screenplay is not tight. The biggest problem with the writing is that the subplots are weak and are not properly explained. Also, the finale is a disappointment. Yogi Singha's dialogues are average. A film like this should have had hard-hitting dialogues.

Shanker Raman's direction is okay. He was in much better form in his previous film, GURGAON [2017]. Here, he has been aided by a weak script and hence, he is not able to do much to salvage the product. He deserves praise for the realism and for giving the film a NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN type of treatment. A few scenes are well executed like Sanya’s confrontation with Chaudhary and Sanya’s reaction when she sees the ‘love hostel’ for the first time. In fact, till a point, the film is engaging and one looks forward to what happens next. Ideally, the film should have been chiefly about Ashu and Jyoti on the run while trying to save themselves from the wrath of Dagar. Unfortunately, the sub-plots gain prominence in the second half. And the backstories are never properly explained. Hence, one fails to understand certain developments. Moreover, a crucial character is forgotten completely in the climax. The film ends on a disappointing note.

Bobby Deol is decent but plays a unidimensional character. Hence, the impact is minimal though his character is menacing. Vikrant Massey is not in top form. Sanya Malhotra is quite good and tries to rise above the substandard script. Swaroopa Ghosh is nothing special. Raj Arjun (Sushil Rathi) is great but his character gets a raw deal. Sidharth Bharadwaj is memorable. Simran Rawal (Babli Dilawar) and Aditi Vasudev (Nidhi Dahiya) leave a mark. Sonal Jha (Sushil Rathi's wife) is wasted. Seema Raja (Ashu's mother) does well in a small role. Akshay Oberoi (Diler) is just okay. One wonders why he opted to play such a random character. Yogesh Tiwari (Randhir Dilawar; Jyoti's father), Yudhvir Ahlawat (Rakesh Dilawar), Vishal Om Prakash (Advocate Ashok Khanna), Manoj Bakshi, Ramesh Kundu (Suraj Bhan), Navneet Malik (Param) and Suman Kumar Jha (Sajid) are fine.

Shor Police's music is forgettable. The film should have been a song-less fare. Clinton Cerejo's background score has a cinematic feel.

Vivek Shah's cinematography is neat. Mausam Aggarwal's production design is realistic. Amritpal Singh's action is full of bloodshed and is a bit disturbing. Utpala Barve's costumes are straight out of life. Nitin Baid and Shan Mohammed's editing is appropriate.

On the whole, LOVE HOSTEL is a disappointing fare due to the weak script and execution.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results