Diddy must watch his weight

This article was last updated on August 24, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

We get even more Diddly to adore.

While we’re discussing such a sensitive issue, Diddy’s weight comes to mind. The media takeaway company is making fun of the hip-hop entrepreneur for spending his vacation on a boat worth $100 million that is cruising the Mediterranean. The boat is well stocked with alcoholic beverages, and the chef and his crew are ready to produce whatever delicacies that Diddy and his pals could desire. It seems like Diddy has gone a little excessive with his food intake, as he has gained about 60 extra pounds. They proudly declare that he now weighs about 300 pounds (!) and use the above photo as evidence. While his girlfriend, the musician Yung Miami, was performing this week in Jacksonville, Florida, he decided to surprise the audience by jumping onstage.

Photo: Mediatakeout

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.