Will Smith’s career in a downfall

This article was last updated on August 24, 2022

The news that Will Smith‘s career is “in a major and precipitous fall” has finally been confirmed by Variety. We didn’t count on Jada Pinkett Smith’s reputation taking a hit as well. Q Scores is a business that ranks the popularity and star power of celebrities; they said that Will was among the top ten most popular actors before the Oscar snub (up there with Tom Hanks, etc.) Will’s response to the slap was terrible; he issued a stern and ambiguous apology on social media. His handlers saw it wasn’t good enough and urged him to make an honest video in an effort to save face. Although Smith was stating what his advisors ordered him to say in the video, his self-righteous attitude made it clear that he was being forced to do it and couldn’t wait to get it over with. He acted as though he had no regrets and never would.

The footage was just as unhinged as his actions at the Oscars. The only time we hear from Jada, she says that she “hopes these two guys may reconcile,” as if she had nothing to do with what had been going on. And that certainly didn’t help her reputation. Some of Will’s supporters began to wonder whether the actor really wasn’t as good as they’d always assumed. Will’s project, Emancipation, has been pushed back until next year.

Image credit: BACKGRID-USA

