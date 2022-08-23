Kathy Griffin Does Good Things On Social Media

This article was last updated on August 23, 2022

Kathy Griffin Does Good Things With Social Media.

Kathy Griffin and her husband Randy look content at home in this shot from before her lung scan last Thursday. As you may know, Kathy was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer last year and had a segment of her left lung removed. She underwent a scan to check the problem last week, but she couldn’t get an oncologist to see the results and give her a diagnosis. (She claims her surgeon ghosted her). Kathy shared her scan on Instagram, asking for a reader to have a look at it and have an oncologi

st give her a verdict on whether it looked healthy or not. She received several compliments, and the first findings looked promising: no signs of illness.

Photos: Instagram

