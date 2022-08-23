Police search for missing Toronto Man Leo Ernst Chevirer

This article was last updated on August 23, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Leo Ernst Chevirer, 33, was last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., in the Front Street East and George Street area.

He is described as 6’1″, 220 lbs., with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a blue plaid shirt.

Police are concerned for his safety.