Even now, Richard Gere does not identify as gay.

The epidemic quickly overshadowed any further discussion about Richard Gere. While he has a 22-year-old son named Homer from his marriage to Carey Lowell (who famously said she fell in love with him because of his role in An Officer and a Gentleman), he has been officially unmarried since 2016. Gere, now 72, married the Spanish publicist and political activist Alejandra Silva (33 years his junior) in 2018. The couple had previously dated a number of attractive young ladies. She grew up in a privileged household in Spain and received her education in the United States. They’ve got two 2- and three-year-old boys already. Though the Gere family calls his New York property home, they frequently travel to Spain for vacation. In the 1980s, when Richard’s career was on fire, envious men loved to claim that he was gay, but it was later revealed that they were mistaken.

Image via BACKGRID-US.com. This past week, the Geres family made an appearance at a Marbella, Spain, fundraiser.

