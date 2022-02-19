Sylvester Stallone: An Abundance Of Valentines

Against all odds, Sylvester Stallone managed to have three daughters – who ALL happen to be beautiful. Certainly, none of them resemble Rocky – they inherited most of their looks from their model mother Jennifer Flavin. Oldest daughter Sophia, 25, graduated from USC and has a make-up and fashion collection. She also has a podcast with sister Sistine , 23, who is already a working actress. Scarlet, 19, just graduated from high school and is a social media influencer. Proud dad Sly posted this photo on Valentines Day “To All My Valentine Girls”

