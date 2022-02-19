Amelia Hamlin: 20 Going On 35

Whoa. It was a jolt when we saw this photo of Amelia Hamlin (Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter) because she does NOT look like the average 20 year old. Does Hollywood make girls grow up faster? Sure, she’s beautiful, but most college-age girls look a lot less serious and vampy. Remember, Amelia broke up with 35 year old Scott Disick not long ago, so maybe he influenced her. It seems like an awful lot of Hollywood’s second generation kids are skipping college and using their famous last names to become influencers on social media and it’s a shame they have to miss the college experience and grow up so fast…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Amelia Hamlin at the Michael Kors fashion show in NYC

