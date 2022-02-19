Robert Pattinson Fans Never Give Up

Robert Pattinson probably felt pretty confident that he could slip into the Jimmy Kimmel Live show through a back entrance today unmolested by fans, because he was wearing his skull cap, sunglasses, and face mask. But NOBODY has more obsessive fans than the heartthrob Twilight star. They sniff him out wherever he is. Rob has been living at this intense level of fame since the first (of five) Twilight films was released in 2008. His obsessed fans are not above insulting his girlfriends! But to his credit, he never ignores his hardcore fans and always stops for pics and chats. Even his next role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman is unlikely to boost his popularity the way Twilight did…

