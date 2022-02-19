Chet Hanks: The Blame Game

The funniest thing we heard this week was Chet Hanks whining that people “hate him” because he comes from a famous and wealthy family. He actually went on to say that his father Tom Hanks was “not a strong male role model” because he didn’t warn Chet, 31, that people might react that way. Chet felt disrespected (a word I loathe) by his peers, claims “They talk behind my back” and says he needed someone to tell him these people are just jealous. Granted, Chet is seeking acceptance in the rap world while using the DJ name Chet Haze and by releasing the video White Boy Summer, featuring twerking girls and vintage cars. Despite his upbringing, Chet speaks “Black English” and prefers to be seen shirtless, revealing his multiple tattoos and muscles.That’s enough to turn anybody off, Chet, so don’t blame your decent and universally admired father for your popularity problems…

PHOTO: Instagram

