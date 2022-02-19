Kesha Is Ready To Testify

The Hollywood premier of the Foo Fighters movie Studio 666 (described as a “supernatural horror comedy,”) attracted the music crowd- among them was the unrecognizable Kesha. We haven’t seen much of Kesha lately- she had to cancel her 2020 tour because of Covid and has been keeping busy in court fighting music producer Dr Luke. Remember, she accused him of raping her and he insisted it was a lie because she wanted out of her contract. Since 2014, they’ve been going back and forth with lawsuits and Dr Luke still has a defamation and breach of contract lawsuit against her. During that time in court Kesha refined her look – to put it mildly – no more long blonde wild hair and gone is the glitter makeup and distressed clothing. All this to impress the judge?

