Movie Review: Uncharted (English) A fun filled masala entertainer that capitalizes on Tom Holland’s casting UNCHARTED is fun watch.

UNCHARTED is based on a video game of the same name. Rafe Lee Judkins, Jon Hanley Rosenberg and Mark D Walker's story blends entertainment and adventure neatly. Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway's screenplay is simple and full of fun and thrilling moments. The chemistry between the male lead characters is also fleshed out neatly. However, a lot of developments defy logic. Also, it is a <em>bhel puri</em> of several films in this genre. Dialogues are simple and funny at places.

Ruben Fleischer's direction is first-rate and does justice to the written material. Several such adventure films can be too fast-paced at times. UNCHARTED, however, is an exception. The director allows the narrative to grow organically. Yet, the film doesn’t seem to drag and he packs in a lot in 117 minutes. While the film gives viewers their money’s worth, it’ll also give them a déjà vu of films like RED NOTICE, INDIANA JONES, FAST & FURIOUS, NATIONAL TREASURE, etc. A few developments are very unconvincing while the way two important characters get a raw deal in the second half won’t be acceptable to many.

UNCHARTED starts off on a thrilling and unexpected note and sets the mood. The flashback portion begins in a non-dramatic manner. However, the auction house sequence sets the mood. The chase sequence in Barcelona is entertaining. The scene where the trio enters the church is quite lengthy and a gripping part of the film. The twist at the mid-point might be predictable for many. Nevertheless, one looks forward to what happens next. The mid-air drama is crazy. The finale is again predictable but the way things unfold makes it worth a watch. The film ends with the promise of a sequel.

Tom Holland effortlessly slips into the part of Nate. One is able to forget his iconic role of Spider-Man and that’s a huge victory. Mark Wahlberg plays a role that would remind one of Ryan Reynolds. However, he brings his own style and touch and it works. Sophia Ali puts up a confident act. She deserved more screen time. Tati Gabrielle is great in the role of the badass antagonist. Antonio Banderas is decent but his role seems to be a bit of a caricature.

Ramin Djawadi's music is nothing extraordinary. Chung-hoon Chung's cinematography is splendid and the aerial shots especially are very well shot. Shepherd Frankel's production design is rich. The underground church set, especially, is magnificent. Anthony Franco and Marlene Stewart's costumes are appealing. Action adds to the fun and is without any gore. VFX, as expected, is mind-blowing. Chris Lebenzon and Richard Pearson's editing is slick.

On the whole, UNCHARTED is a fun-filled masala entertainer. It has got a wide release, as it took advantage of the lack of other movies hitting cinemas this week. At the box office, it has a chance to score due to its mass appeal and Tom Holland’s casting.

