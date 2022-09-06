Police search for missing Toronto Woman Sarafina Faustin

This article was last updated on September 6, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Sarafina Faustin, 27, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area.

She is described as 5’7″, 180 lbs., with brown eyes and black long straight hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and pink slippers.

Police are concerned for her safety.