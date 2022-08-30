Police search for missing Toronto Man David Simpson

This article was last updated on August 30, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

David Simpson, 43, was last seen on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4 a.m., in the Mortimer Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area.

He is described as 5’10”, bald, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue shirt, a black baseball hat, dark shoes, carrying a grey backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.