Police search for missing Toronto Man David Simpson

This article was last updated on August 30, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
David Simpson, 43, was last seen on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4 a.m., in the Mortimer Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area.
He is described as 5’10”, bald, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue shirt, a black baseball hat, dark shoes, carrying a grey backpack.
Police are concerned for his safety.
