Police search for missing Toronto Man David Simpson

August 30, 2022
David Simpson

This article was last updated on August 30, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

David Simpson, 43, was last seen on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4 a.m., in the Mortimer Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area.

He is described as 5’10”, bald, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue shirt, a black baseball hat, dark shoes, carrying a grey backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.

