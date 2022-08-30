Lil Nas X is the new YSL Ambassador

This article was last updated on August 30, 2022

LIL NAS X is a former rapper and current YSL brand ambassador.

Yves Saint Laurent appears to have declared war on Balenciaga. Hip-hop artist Lil Nas X has been named the newest Brand Ambassador for a fashion label, and he’ll also be pushing the label’s cosmetics. Yves Saint Laurent is learning from Balenciaga’s meteoric rise under Demna Gvasalia, who has rewritten the laws of high fashion. Demna (the Russian Georgia) is all about casual attire as opposed to formal wear. And Demna adores famous people; Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are among his brand ambassadors. At the most recent Met Gala, Kim brought Demna as her date. To advance even further, YSL has recruited Lil Nas X.

