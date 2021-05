Lil Nas X, 22, is walking tall in his uber-platform sneakers in New York. You can tell the Old Town Road singer is on a roll. He earned around 14 million for that song, according to Forbes. He already spent 2.4 million for a new 4 bedroom house in Sherman Oaks, Cal. Nas is confident about his artistic skills, he says “This is the first one (house) – the next I’ll create myself!”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

