At first glance we thought this was a photo of Caitlyn Jenner looking incredibly good! But it turned out to be New York Housewife Kelly Bensimon, 53, walking down the street in Manhattan. The two women have VERY similar style – certainly Caitlyn will be flattered by the comparison…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results