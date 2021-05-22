Matthew Perry Has Nine Lives

It was just last summer that we saw those dreadful photos of Matthew Perry looking overweight, disheveled, and chain-smoking, wobblily visiting a medical building with his “sober coach.” (He has a history of addiction to methadone, vicoden, methamphetamines, and alcohol) He also had those whiskers that make many men look like transients. Magically, in December he announced that he was engaged to 29 year old literary manager Molly Hurwitz. He has also managed to pull himself together enough to film the Friends reunion and right now he’s filming Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. His fans are concerned about his appearance on the Friends reunion – if he’s smart he’ll shave off that stubble ASAP. But WHY is he selling his own collection of hoodys and t-shirts? The hoody he’s wearing in the photo above is $44.99, by the way…

Little known fact: Matthew Perry’s stepfather is Dateline’s Keith Morrison!

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results