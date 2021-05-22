Manav Gohil & Rati Pandey starrer Shaadi Mubarak goes off air; makers decide to end the show abruptly

The lockdown has been harsh on everyone, including companies and governments. Similarly, the film and TV industries have also been suffering the consequences of lockdown with shoot schedules being cancelled. After the Maharashtra government announced a lockdown, a number of channels shifted their shoot locations outside the state to continue. However, a few that couldn’t went off air. Now, the latest casualty is the serial Shaadi Mubarak that has ended abruptly with its makers deciding on discontinuing the show.
As per reports, Star Plus has decided on ending Shaadi Mubarak in view of the current situation. Initially, the lead actor of the show, Manav Gohil had tested COVID-19 positive and was undergoing treatment.
Following this the lockdown imposed by the government meant shifting the shoot location out of the state, which was not possible. Given these reason, the channel decided on ending the show and have also informed all cast members of the decision.
