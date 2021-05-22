Dev Joshi pens a heart-warming note as Balveer Returns goes off air

One of the most popular children’s show, Balveer Returns, is now facing an unfortunate turn of events owing to the ongoing pandemic. The show, that has been entertaining the audience for years, will now go off air and needless to say, the actors are very upset over this decision. Dev Joshi, who has become a household name because of the show, has taken to social media to speak about it.

Dev Joshi took to social media to pen a heartfelt note, biding adieu to his two year journey with Balveer Returns and also shared a lovely photo of his character from the show. The actor also explained that the production house has been facing repercussions due to the pandemic restrictions, which forced the makers to pull the plug on the show.

Reminiscing about his time on the set of Balveer Returns, the actor wrote, “This message comes with a heavy heart, but here's where we take another Interval in the Journey of Baalveer. "Baalveer" is a wonderful Journey of 9 years, of which "Baalveer Returns" is an amazing new chapter. A landmark running for the last two years! A ride full of laughter & emotions, but most importantly, a remarkable journey for each one of us as an individual and as a Team. It would be an experience to cherish for lifetime I had, playing this wonderful characters may it be Kaal, Happy, Debu or the BAALVEER”

He went on to speak about the pandemic saying, “This Pandemic, has affected all of us in its own way and in an even bigger sense to our industry. And hence we need to take a break.

He concluded the note by adding, “I wanna thank from my whole heart, to each and every crew member for all the wonderful memories, stories and unforgettable moments we shared with each other! We are now an inseparable part of our lives and that's how we would continue ahead. This journey may have come to an end, but life never stops! Thank you once again for showering me with so much love and blessings my Friends. And at last always remember…may whatever happen, Baalveer is always there for you, residing inside each one of you to protect you, help you & guide you whenever you need him!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dev Joshi (@devjoshi28)

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results