This article was last updated on September 7, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials and Pregnant Women – What Did Pfizer Know?

While I have stepped back from commenting on the COVID-19 pandemic, every so often there is a story that needs to be told.

As some of you may be aware, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was forced by court order to release the documents that it relied on to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine despite insisting that they needed 75 years to release an estimated 450,000 pages. The court order forced the FDA to release the data within 8 months (starting in March 2022) which has led to a massive amount of data for the outside world to pick through to ascertain what Pfizer and the FDA knew about the vaccine prior to its rollout. The problem has been the huge volume of data that is being released in no particular order, making it difficult for analysts. Nonetheless, one of the more interesting releases took place on July 1, 2022 as shown here:

In looking through this adverse event listing dated April 1, 2021 with a cutoff date of March 13, 2021 and a snapshot date of March 25, 2021, on page 3643 we find the following listing of subjects who reported that they were pregnant after at least one dose of BNT162b2 (and up to 4 doses):

There was a total of 50 trial participants who became pregnant during the trial phase. Eight of the women were given the placebo and 42 were given the trial drug. The eight women who received the placebo were unblinded and, by the date of the publication of the document, all fifty of the women were receiving BNT162b2.

Now, let’s look at the number of women who suffered from the following:

1.) abortion spontaneous

2.) abortion spontaneous complete

3.) abortion spontaneous incomplete

4.) miscarriage

Pfizer reported the miscarriages as serious adverse events or SAE’s with “moderate” or a rating of 2 and “severe” or a rating of 3. The causes of the miscarriages were classified as “O” meaning “other” (i.e. the vaccine did not cause the miscarriage) and Vaccine Related (Vax Rel) relationship of either “yes” or “no” as assessed by the investigator.

Here are some of the screen captures of the women who suffered from one of the four miscarriage types as noted above:

You can find all of the miscarriages on the following pages: 219, 561, 708, 1071, 1146, 1179, 1349, 1749, 1758, 1806, 1809, 3519, 3526, 3530, 3560, 3536, 3537(2), 3538, 3546, 3547 and 3551(2).

I do find it interesting that Pfizer classified the seriousness of some of the miscarriages as a “2” or “3” at worst. Out of the 50 pregnancies that took place during the Pfizer BNT162b trial, 23 or 46 percent ended in either a complete or incomplete spontaneous abortion or miscarriage and yet Pfizer, in its infinite wisdom, interpreted this as a non-event since it determined that all of the miscarriages were attributable to “other” causes.

Keep in mind that the Food and Drug Administration had access to all of this data by the beginning of April 2021 and yet they still approved the vaccine for pregnant women and did not flag the fact that Pfizer attributed none of the miscarriages to its “magic COVID-19 concoction”. In fact, this is what the CDC had to say about pregnant women and the COVID-19 vaccines:

…and this is what the Government of Canada had to say about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women:

People should be asking their governments why they insisted that pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19 when Pfizer’s trial evidence strongly hinted otherwise. Why did governments accept Pfizer’s insistence that other causes resulted in an inordinately large number of miscarriages among its pregnant trial participants given that only 10 to 20 percent of normal pregnancies end up in miscarriage.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.